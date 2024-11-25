Django Reinhardt Birthday Celebration Planned

The Freight & Salvage, a nonprofit community arts organization dedicated to promoting public awareness and understanding of traditional music is celebrating the life and music of Django Reinhardt with three days of shows and workshops January 24-26, 2025. Festival Artistic Director Paul Mehling and The Freight’s Artistic Director Peter Williams have assembled an all-star, international lineup of musicians including the Hot Club of Cowtown, Christine Tassan et les Imposteurs, the Hot Club of San Francisco, the Hot Club of Los Angeles, the Rhythm Future Quartet, San Lyon, and Debi Botos. All shows take place at Freight & Salvage in the Littlefield Room, a state of the art listening room.

Django Reinhardt (January 23, 1910 – May 16, 1953) was a Manouche (French Roma) child-prodigy who became a master musician at a very early age, possibly the first guitar virtuoso in jazz. Mostly known for his guitar virtuosity, he is also regarded as the originator of the musical genre Jazz Manouche, where the guitar is front and center (in contrast to most other kinds of jazz of his time where brass instruments were usually playing the melodies and solos). Reinhardt created the Hot Club de France Quintet, with a format still used in the genre with all acoustic stringed instruments.