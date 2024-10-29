Robin Trower featuring Sari Schorr

Trower, a legendary guitarist who has occasionally sung lead on his own albums, has more-often worked with stellar vocalists to bring extra power to his combustible blues-rock.

Collaborators have included the late, great James Dewar, Davey Pattison, and Richard Watts. Now, add Sari Schorr to that list.

Trower exhibits palpable excitement at having the husky-voiced Schorr belt out this set of tunes, and he wrote these songs in different keys then arranged them specifically for her. The result is music with an R&B flavor mixed with elements of his ’70s material.

Trower wrings an expanded set of distinctive tones from his Stratocaster, as well. “Burn” sizzles with a slow riff, smoky vocals, backed by both shimmering and liquid guitar parts oozing exquisite tone. The guitar sound on “The Distance” also jumps – resonant and honey-dipped. The tranquil “Peace of Mind” gives Robin’s distorted guitar and Schorr’s throaty singing space to breathe. The title track is a little lighter, with smoother vocals and supple, creamy solos. Funky jamming is unleashed on “The Circle is Complete” with soulful vocals and clean guitar solos over watery Uni-Vibe chords.

Fans will embrace every element of Joyful Sky.

This article originally appeared in VG's February 2024 issue.