On the surface, Boss’ AC-22LX is a 10-watt acoustic-electric guitar amp with two channels. But, dig in, and goodies are revealed.

One is a drum machine with five sounds, from hand percussion to a full kit. Called the Rhythm Box, its controls include a Variation button and Tap Tempo, to sync the beat to your song. A separtely sold footswitch also accesses a built-in looper.

The Guitar channel uses one knob to adjust digital Reverb or Reverb/Chorus blend. On the back, look for line-out jacks for a PA or mixer and a USB out for recording, editing presets, and rhythm patterns and (with the optional Bluetooth adapter) live-streaming. The amp can also run on batteries.

What makes the AC-22LX really stand out is its Air Feel knob, which serves up models of acoustic-guitar mic simulations – Dry (pickup only), along with patterns like XY, AB, ORTF, and Mid-Side, all replicating studio setups. Having these at your fingertips is a godsend, and they’re very easy to use.

With an acoustic/electric guitar plugged in, the amp’s expansive sound was impressive; this is a 10-watt wonder perfect for practice or rehearsals, with lush effects. For gigging, stereo Line Out jacks connect to a PA, and the XLR Mic input effectively makes the AC-22LX a stage monitor. Packed with features and effects, it’s mid-priced and earns its keep with clean design, portability, and superior sound.

