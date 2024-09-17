Meris LVX Delay

Designed for guitarists drawn to effects with a simple, straightforward interface, Meris LVX Modular Delay System is an attention-getter. Perfect for the menu-phobic, it’s a powerful box that’s incredibly easy to use.

Before diving in, it’s good to scroll through the LVX’s presets and experience 2,540 milliseconds of ambient, deep-space echoes, many of which are mindblowing. Its internal dual-delay sounds are vast, with trippy stereo sounds, long tails like an ambient reverb, and reverse effects from another universe.

For manual adjustments, turn the intuitive knobs; Time is delay length, Feedback is duration, Mod adds a modulation wiggle, and Mix sets wet/dry balance. To venture beyond presets, into editing, push the Hold (save) button, and its screen turns on “bubbles” that display adjustable parameters. Using the C1, C2, and C3 knobs, you choose which function to edit and determine how much of it you want, be it pitch shifter, filters, and a variety of digital compressor and preamp choices. When you find a cool combination, save it with ease. There’s also a Text View setting for editing without the visuals.

You can further pick delay type (digital, BBD, or magnetic) and there’s a 60-second looper for when you want to jam over a particularly hip delay groove. The LVX’s looper lets you record and overdub guitar (or bass/keyboard) patterns, as well as start/stop on a dime. Loop FX1 selects Play Once, Retrigger, and an expression-pedal function, while Loop FX2 offers half speed/reverse options.

The Meris LVX represents a genuine paradigm shift in guitar effects, sound design, and user interface. If you’re looking for classic Echoplex or triplet effects, this isn’t your pedal. Instead, it’s a device for explorers who want to travel as far as their musical imagination will take them.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.