The Replacements

The Mats once released a live cassette entitled The Sh*t Hits the Fans, but when it comes to deluxe editions, they do not disappoint. This boxed set of their 1985 major-label Sire/Warner Brothers LP is chock full – four CDs and one LP with a remastering of the original Tim, a new mix by producer/engineer Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads), a collection of previously unheard tracks, and a live show from ’86.

In the new mix, classic tracks “Bastards Of Young” and “Left Of The Dial” never sounded better; Paul Westerberg and Bob Stinson’s guitars are as in-your-face as the band could ever dream. And the plaintive “Here Comes A Regular” sounds even more intimate and haunting.

But the stunners here are the outtakes. A series of early tracks cut in Minneapolis with spiritual godfather Alex Chilton, they are revelatory. And the various versions of fan fave “Can’t Hardly Wait” lend insight on Westerberg’s creative process. The January 11, 1986, show at Chicago’s Cabaret Metro provides the perfect finale, with the band roaring through old and new cuts, from Kiss’ “Black Diamond” to an arch version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that almost makes the song their own.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.