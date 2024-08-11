We can always rely on Brian Setzer records to bring the swagger, no matter the project – solo, Brian Setzer Orchestra, or Stray Cats. This new solo release brings his trademark steamroller blend of rockabilly, no-frills rock, and splashes of punk energy. He often adds surprising touches; this go-around, female backing vocals bring depth to some songs.

“Rock Boys Rock” charges along as an appropriate opener, while the sly title track includes Setzer’s catchy up-and-down guitar riff. The first single, a chugging cover of Del Reeves’ 1965 song “Girl on the Billboard,” didn’t come alive until Setzer got the huge, twangy sound he wanted with his Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. “The Living Dead” is slow and woozy, led by appropriately fitting guitar work.

The album’s best song is “Black Leather Jacket,” a fast, more-modern rocker. Crafty lyrics are part of the charm of the instantly likable rockabilly tune, “A Dude’ll Do (What a Dude’ll Do),” while “One Particular Chick” is a swinging blend of blues and rockabilly. Throughout this solid set, Setzer does what he does – deliver vintage sounds in a fresh way.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.