After one underwhelming studio album, Beck, Bogert & Appice – a power trio with bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice – became a footnote in Jeff Beck’s career. While the band’s ham-fisted funk was something of a bull in a china shop, these live recordings give fresh insight on their achievements.

To witness genuinely nimble interplay, fire up “Superstition” and “Lose Myself with You” from Japan in May, 1973; Beck’s Strat is in prime form, complemented by Bogert’s muscular fuzz bass. “Going Down” is a barnburner despite cringy vocals, while Beck busts out a newfangled talkbox on “Black Cat Moan.” To understand the influence of ’50s guitar wizard Les Paul, cue up a furious “Jeff’s Boogie.” Captured at London’s Rainbow Theatre in January ’74, “Jizz Wizz” unleashes Bogert with some cage-fight bass.

Lowering the temperature, BBA could also play a sweet soul ballad like Curtis Mayfield’s “I’m So Proud.” This subtler material reveals the threesome’s true potential. All told, this is a serious live release. Freed from studio confines and destroying these stages, Beck, Bogert & Appice’s definitive testament is finally here – 50 years later.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.