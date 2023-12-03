Combining her love of blues and accessible pop, Nobody’s Fool finds Joanne Shaw Taylor leaning into songcraft and transforming life lessons into fine music. Co-produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, Taylor’s eighth studio album brings the kind of crossover appeal destined to reach beyond blues audiences.

Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics joins for a spirited cover of “Missionary Man” with pumped-up fuzz-guitar flourishes and vocal swagger. The blue-eyed soul singer’s nicotine vocals are a perfect fit for moving ballads like “Fade Away,” featuring cellist Tina Guo.

On the energetic ’80s-style pop of “Figure It Out,” Taylor is joined by guitarist Carmen Vandenberg (who has played with Jeff Beck) doing a powerful solo. Bonamassa also gets his licks in, putting aside his Brit blues appropriations in favor of concise lyricism, trading solo sections with Taylor on the mid-tempo “Won’t Be Fooled Again.” Nobody’s Fool is filled with cool tunes, great playing, and earthy-but-clear production – think Adele after a pack of cigarettes, shot of whiskey, and with burning guitar chops. The gutsy “Just Getting Over You” and “New Love” deliver all of it. Whether on acoustic, clean-sounding Les Pauls, or fuzzed-out Teles, Taylor is one to watch.

