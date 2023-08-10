The Fishman Loudbox Mini is just what its name says – a small amp that delivers the company’s renowned audio in a loud, portable, non-hernia-inducing package.

Weighing just 21 pounds, the two-channel Mini packs 60 watts, one channel with a 1/4″ jack for guitar, the other an XLR jack for microphone or preamp. There’s also a three-band EQ and digital reverb on both, a Phase button for pumping-up bass at low volume (or tweaking feedback), Aux In jacks, and Bluetooth connectivity for adding backing tracks. For extra ear candy, the Chorus circuit offers two presets of lushness.

Once upon a time, a smaller acoustic amp might distort if you cranked it too high, but Fishman’s designers made the Loudbox Mini a durable performer. There is a 6.5″ woofer and 1″ tweeter, yet even at high volume the speakers deliver big, impressively clean tone. And if you think a smaller amp can’t deliver adequate bass, consider that many of today’s acoustic/electric guitars have their own active EQ, so adding more low-end is easy.

It’s hard to argue with the Loudbox Mini. It sounds sumptuous, offers tons of features, and can make your load-out a breeze. Top it with an easy-on-the-debit-card price – and you’re ready for your next coffeehouse or farmer’s market gig.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.