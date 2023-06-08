Have Guitar Will Travel 088 – Kevin Bernier and De’Wayne

In Ep 88 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with guitarist Kevin Bernier of the Suffers, and with power-pop singer De’Wayne. Kevin tells how the Suffers started as a punk band in Houston and he made ends meet by playing in bands. A fan of ’80s alternative pop on up to modern music, he studied saxophone before being drawn to guitar thanks to a few key players. De’Wayne shares the origins of his musical style influenced by growing up in a Houston church. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

