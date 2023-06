Slow and Tasty on “Taxman”

Damon Fowler has shared stages with Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks, so it makes sense that his music is loaded with guitar jams and sweet slide playing. Here, he and his custom-made Telecaster gets bluesy on “Taxman” from his new record “Damon Fowler & Friends Live At The Palladium.” Check our review in the May issue. Read Now!