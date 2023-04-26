Have Guitar Will Travel 086 – Ruthie Foster

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” has host James Patrick Regan speaking with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/guitarist Ruthie Foster, who grew up performing gospel music in churches across her home state of Texas. Gospel, along with guitarists Elizabeth Cotten, Mississippi John Hurt, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, were highly influential to her. After high school, she joined the U.S. Navy and became a singer in its band, then launched a career that has taken her from South Carolina and NYC then back near home, to Austin. Her latest album, “Healing Time,” was recorded in New Orleans with producer Mark Howard. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

