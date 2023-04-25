Band of Heathens’ Gordy and Ed: Low-Key and Tasty!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Austin heroes play vintage-laden twofer

Gordy Quist and Ed Jurdi use a few of their favorite things to play “Heartless Year” and “Don’t Let the Darkness,” from the new Band of Heathens album, “Simple Things.” As they prove, with great instruments, come great stories – and great music. Gordy is running his real-deal ’52 Fender Tele through a sa-weeet brown Deluxe, followed by a rare 12-fret Gibson L-00 in “tuxedo” finish, while Ed starts on ’63 ES-330 going to a ’66 Princeton Reverb, then grabs a ’61 Hummingbird. Catch our review of “Simple Things” in the April issue. Read Now!