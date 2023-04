Mods and pedals need not apply!

Watch Jared James Nichols tear it up on “Dorothy,” his ’52 Gibson Les Paul, running straight into his Blackstar JJN20 signature amp. The guitar is (get this!) a tornado survivor that had its neck reattached. Its pickups are untouched and the tailpiece and knobs are era-correct (courtesy of his pal, Joe Bonamassa). Our review of Jared’s new album, “Down the Drain,” appears in the April issue. Read Now!