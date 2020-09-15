Have Guitar Will Travel – 035 Featuring Joe Robinson

In Episode 35 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with guitarist Joe Robinson. Mentored by Tommy Emmanuel and his late brother, Phil, Joe won “Australia’s Got Talent” and toured at an early age. At 15, he moved to Nashville and started knocking on doors with his guitar in hand. They talk about his passion, working with country-music icons – and food!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.