“Dan’s Guitar Rx”: VG’s Rock-and-Roll High School(er)!

In 2022, Dan Erlewine’s “Guitar Rx” column walked readers through a class-project guitar build by Ceil Thompson. It’s the epitome of custom-made cool, and here she uses it to play one of rock’s greatest melodies for VG followers, accompanied by Dan on the Iris DE-11 profiled in his January ’22 column. Read how Ceil finished the build in the December issue. Read Now!