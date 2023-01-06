Have Guitar Will Travel 082 – Drew Holcomb, Foy Vance and Christophe Paubert

In the latest episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan connects with three artists – two musicans and a winemaker! Drew Holcomb talks about growing up in Memphis and his first guitar, an Ovation he played throughout his youth. A country-music performer, Drew has written songs heard on movie and TV soundtracks. On the road with his band, he hunts for guitars at pawn shops. Then, James talks to Foy Vance, a singer/songwriter from Scotland by way of Ireland. A Lowden player, he has worked at high-profile studios including Blackbird, Muscle Shoals, and Sun. The show closes with winemaker Christophe Paubert, who delves into the varieties offered at Stags Leap Winery. Music is hugely important in Christophe’s life, and he shares thoughts on the bands he most wanted to see at last year’s BottleRock Festival. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

