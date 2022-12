Fingerstylist melds melodies, polyrhythms, and visceral picking on “Fabara”

Walter Strauss shows his extraordinary technique with help from his Sexauer JB-16 while playing "Fabara," a song from latest album, "For Melody, Wherever She May Find Me." "The tune is an exploration off a melody from the balafon, a wooden xylophone played in West Africa," he said.