Vintage Instruments, Traditional Sounds

Nashville Honeymoon plays country music laden with Bakersfield influence – the best kind! Here, Hank Maninger plays his ’62 Guild Starfire III, while Lynne Maes sings and strums a ’60 Martin O-15 to do “Sears Roebuck,” from their latest album, “Just Like Yesterday.” Catch our review in the December issue. Read Now!