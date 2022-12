Talas guitarist offers taste of “1985”

Kire Najdovski does a great take on “Close to the Killer,” from Talas’ new album, “1985.” “I’m playing the Custom Shop ’58 Les Paul VOS Cherry Sunburst that I’ve used on everything I’ve done with Talas since 2017,” he said. Read our interview with his bandmate, Billy Sheehan, and our review of “1985” in the November issue. Read Now!