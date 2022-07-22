Duke Robillard and Scott Hamilton

The association of blues guitar great Robillard and jazz sax champ Hamilton goes back to ’69, before Duke formed the horn-led Roomful Of Blues and Scott was hailed as a swing-jazz savior. Years after their last studio collaboration, the mutual respect and familiarity is palpable on this set of standards, obscurities, and originals.

A better argument for the fact that “old music” need not be mere nostalgia, the pair’s playing is vital and in-the-moment. The easy lilt of “I’m Putting All My Eggs In One Basket” finds the Rhode Island icon delivering a textbook in economy and taste, complementing Sugar Ray Norcia’s excellent vocal.

The tone Duke pulls from his J.W. Murphy archtops (one an 18″ cedar-top with Kent Armstrong humbucker, the other a 17″ spruce-top with vintage DeArmond pickups) beautifully colors “All I Do Is Dream of You” – fat, but with plenty of definition. Like Junior Watson and the late Charlie Baty, Providence’s finest demonstrates the symbiotic relationship between blues and jazz guitar as few ever have; just check out Count Basie’s evergreen “One O’Clock Jump.”

Swingin’, indeed.

