Have Guitar Will Travel 079 – Tim Dugger, Ray Fulcher and Drew Castle

Host James Patrick Regan talks with Tim Dugger, Ray Fulcher and Drew Castle for episode 79 of “Have Guitar Will Travel.” Dugger hails from Alabama and grew up listening to old “trucker” songs and scored a record deal thanks to a chance meeting with Mike Curb. Among his gear are a special Martin and Hummingbird. Fulcher’s early influences include Motown music heard on his dad’s stereo. After moving to Nashville, he did odd jobswhile trying to make it.His favorite guitars are a couple J-45s and his a ’52 Southern Jumbo. Castle is a guitarist for the duo O.N.E A Cleveland native whose grandmother was a jazz singer and father a singer and pastor, his personal musical journey also landed him in Nashville. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

