Martin’s DJr-10E StreetMaster

Dread, Not
Michael Shirek
-
0
Martin’s DJr-10E StreetMaster
Price: $699
www.martinguitar.com

The big, booming dreadnought has been a Martin hallmark since its debut in the 1930s. From that tradition comes Martin’s Dreadnought Junior, a smaller, more playable version of the signature shape.

The DJr-10E StreetMaster is the one of the latest entries in Martin’s Junior lineup, with solid construction and gig-ready electronics. It’s not a full-sized cannon, but it can still boom – and it won’t lower the boom on a budget-conscious player.

Perfect for smaller pickers and those looking for a more manageable size, the Junior body is 1.4″ narrower than a standard dreadnought and has the depth of a 000. The high-performance-taper neck has a 24″ scale – great for smaller hands but long enough for the average player accustomed to standard scale lengths. The 1.75″ nut width lends credence to the fact this is not a typical short-scale guitar. The Dreadnought Junior body balances nicely seated or standing with a strap, and feels substantial and comfortable.

Sonically, the DJr-10E strikes a fine balance between a booming dreadnought and the midrange punch of auditorium-sized guitars. The back, top, and sides are sapele, lending to a favorable comparison to Martin’s mahogany offerings. The DJr-10E projects a warm, balanced, and compact sound. Strumming hard doesn’t produce an overwhelming bass response, and the guitar is still loud enough to hold its own acoustically with full-sized models. The top is X-braced with scalloped braces of Sitka spruce. Martin equips this model with Fishman Sonitone electronics for a robust and dependable electric experience, with simple soundhole control of amplified sound. A gig bag is also included.

The distressed finish on StreetMaster instruments makes an impression; the DJr-10E has a warm mahogany-colored finish with simulated wear on its top, back, and sides. A mother-of-pearl pattern rosette is a nice complement to the dark top. The bridge and fretboard are FCS-certified Richlite, the fretboard sporting 28-style mother of pearl inlays. The Dreadnought Junior very much looks like its big brother in proportion.

With the DJr-10E StreetMaster, Martin adds another option to its budget-friendly line of guitars weighing in at less than $1,000. Whether it’s a first guitar, a step up, or a dependable acoustic/electric to stage, it delivers a big experience in a slightly smaller package.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display