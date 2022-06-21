Posthumous studio albums can be rare as some artists leave behind little, if anything, that’s releasable. Blues, rock, and fusion virtuoso Gary Moore has been gone for a decade, so any fresh music from the Irish ace is welcome.

This album features previously unreleased material, originals and covers. A rollicking version of Freddie King’s “I’m Tore Down” includes stellar runs with tasty vibrato and bends. Memphis Slim’s “Steppin’ Out” includes Moore’s thick-as-frozen-molasses riffing and Pete Rees’ pulsating bass. The ballad “In My Dreams” is a Moore original, while the title track, popularized by B.B. King, bursts with flurries of notes. The distracting drum loops and programming on “Looking at Your Picture” take away from the droning guitar riffs and organic blues nature, but Elmore James’ “Done Somebody Wrong” tingles with wicked electric slide.

The liner notes have a frustrating lack of information about the songs and recording dates – the kind of thing listeners want to know about an archival release from a revered, deceased musician. Nevertheless, the music’s overall quality is indisputable. If you dig Gary Moore and the blues, you’ll love it.

