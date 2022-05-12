The very title of bluesman Mike Zito’s new album – and the fact it’s the follow-up to 2020’s Quarantine Blues – strongly suggests the arrival of songs celebrating post-pandemic life.

There’s indeed a sense of revival here, but this isn’t a release celebrating the reopening of restaurants and bars. Instead, it’s a deeply personal story of relationships and raw emotion, told by two voices – Zito’s yearning vocals and the evocative, omnipresent lines he coaxes from his guitars (including a K-Line Del Mar, Music Man Axis, and PRS McCarty).

Zito states his case via originals like “Dreaming of You,” a guitar-drenched track of unambiguous subject matter; the restrained “In My Blood,” which more than hints at commitment issues; and “Damned If I Do,” a searing slow blues. The title track, meanwhile, is a clear statement of love lost and love found.

Even Zito’s covers – including J.J. Cale’s “I’ll Make Love to You Anytime” and Willie Dixon’s “Evil” – fit seamlessly into the overall tapestry. Another, Blind Faith’s “Presence of the Lord,” easily stands as a highlight, with Zito injecting bluesy guitar fire into a rock classic.

A recovering addict, Zito knows about living in darkness. With Resurrection, it’s clear he’s seeing a lot more light.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.