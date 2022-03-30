The Dr. Z CAZ-45

Prescription Filled
Charlie Wilkins
-
0
The Dr. Z CAZ-45
Price: $2,499
www.drzamps.com

When word got out in early 2020 that Mike Zaite and Alan Phillips (founder of Carol-Ann Amplifiers) were collaborating on a high-gain amp, the buzz was intense. After several prototypes and numerous design tweaks, the two masterminds came up with the Dr. Z CAZ-45.

A hand-wired, 45-watt, single-channel head, the CAZ runs on two 6L6s, three 12AX7s, and one 12DW7. The control set includes the near-requisite Bass, Mid, Treble, Presence, Gain, and Level knobs, but there are also a couple never before seen on a Dr. Z amp – the Aggression and Sensitivity knobs add tremendous tone-shaping capabilities, controlling the amp’s tightness and overall responsiveness.

With Aggression turned past 12 o’clock, low-end response is tight, pick attack sharp. Roll it back and you get a looser/smoother, less-aggressive sound. The Sensitivity knob is designed to tailor the amp’s responsiveness based on the player’s pickups. Turned up, it offers an extremely touch-sensitive and responsive feel under the fingers. Turn up the Gain along with the Sensitivity and pick harmonics fly off the fretboard. The ultra-smooth tube-driven effects loop is also impressive; time-based effects sound gorgeous.

From the first notes played, one notices the CAZ-45’s 3D-like clarity and presence. But there’s also a top-end roundness that makes it particularly pleasant to the ears. Crank up Gain and Level (volume) and the CAZ-45 absolutely screams. Turn down your guitar’s Volume and enjoy beautiful cleans. With its thick, chewy feel, this amp is a lot of fun to play. Sweet, singing sustain with a great feel is effortless at any volume all the way down to a whisper, thanks to Dr. Z’s unique “master volume” design.

Don’t be fooled into thinking the CAZ-45 is a high-gain one-trick pony. Yes, it’s capable of heavy tones, but it can do just about anything from clean to mean. Warm, musical sounds are a breeze with the Gain turned down, but if you want bright and articulate, the CAZ-45 has you covered – mid-gain classic rock and blues on through to fat, bouncy jazz tones. Regardless of how it’s dialed-in, the CAZ-45 may well make you a convert, with its otherworldly tones.

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display