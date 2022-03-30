Have Guitar Will Travel 072 – Shannon Lauren Callihan

Episode 72 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features host James Patrick Regan speaking with young R&B singer/songwriter Shannon Lauren Callihan, who grew up in Kentucky but moved to Nashville to immerse herself in the songwriters’ world. In September of ’21, she released an EP and has played several dates in support while also doing gigs as guitarist for Rozzi. They also talk gear and her online demos for Fender and Ernie Ball. Listen Here!

