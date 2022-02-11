Nancy Wilson

The Heart legend has finally made her first solo album. Armed with a ’63 Telecaster for rhythm, signature Martin HD-35, and Gibson mandolin, Wilson mostly recorded in her home studio, working remotely with the other musicians including Heart guitarist Ryan Waters. It’s chiefly a mix of acoustic-based ballads and rockers.

The title track flows sweetly on Wilson’s acoustic guitar and gentle vocals. A fine version of Bruce Springsteen’s uplifting “The Rising” includes Wilson’s mandolin touches and Waters’ lightly distorted solo. An explosive interpretation of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter” features relentless, creepy keyboard fills. The heavy beat of rocker “Party at the Angel Ballroom” rumbles on Duff McKagan’s droning guitar, the drums of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and pounding piano chords.

“Walk Away” flies with a slow, repeating acoustic guitar melody, strings, and a warm Waters solo. “The Inbetween” is the most Heart-like, with a lean, clean sound. “The Dragon” is a rough, brooding rocker that forces Wilson’s vocals into new territory. “4 Edward,” an acoustic instrumental tribute to Edward Van Halen, flashes with traces of his style.

While You and Me at times lacks cohesiveness, it still showcases Wilson’s personal songwriting, breathy singing, and deft acoustic playing.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.