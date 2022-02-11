Australia’s Teskey Brothers present blue-eyed soul from Down Under, with stellar vocals, guitar, songwriting, and all-around panache. With an EP and two LPs to their name, their latest live album is a tour de force.

The band is built around brothers Josh on vocals and rhythm guitar, and Sam on lead. They’re backed by a rock-solid rhythm section of bassist Brendon Love and drummer Liam Gough, plus a three-piece horn section.

Among a set that never sags, standout tracks include “Crying Shame”; a stylish R&B riff augmented by a passing major-seventh chord creates an enigmatic sound. The vocals are spot-on great – think Otis Redding with a Melbourne accent. And the guitar solo is a gem of dynamics, emotion, and creativity.

The one cover here is John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” – certainly an interesting choice – that the band re-creates as tasteful, lilting R&B. It sounds so right.

The Teskey Brothers may not have a big following in the United States, yet, but that means you can be among the first to check them out. You’ll be glad you did.

