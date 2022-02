Fresh Headhunters riff

Greg Martin co-founder and lead guitarist in Kentucky Headhunters, shows us the opening riff to "Shotgun Effie" from the band's new album, "That's A Fact Jack." That's his gorgeous '64 ES-335 running into a '69 Marshall Super Lead 100 and matching 4×12. Read our interview with Greg and review of the album in the February issue.