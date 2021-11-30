Have Guitar Will Travel 061 – Tim Sparks



In episode 61 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with world-renowed guitarist Tim Sparks, a National Fingerstyle champion, performer, and online instructor. Tim talks about growing up in North Carolina, where he studied under Segovia protégée Jesus Silva and developed a love of Eastern European music. They dig into the state of the music industry, and Tim shares stories of opening for Dolly Parton, playing on “Prairie Home Companion,” and much more. Please like, comment, and share this podcast!



Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.