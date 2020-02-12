Have Guitar Will Travel – 023 Featuring Jedd Hughes

In Episdoe 23 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with singer/songwriter/A-list session guitarist Jedd Hughes. A veteran of the Nashville scene, Hughes grew up in Australia before seeking musical stardom in the U.S. Here, he talks about his long, sometimes rocky, but successful road, including backing Patti Loveless, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, and Vince Gill, as well as his solo career and new album, “West.”

