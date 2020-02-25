San Diego, CA – February 21, 2020 – Carvin Amps and Audio announces the new V112E 1×12 Guitar Extension Cabinet. The V112E’s exceptional tone and modern design make it the best extension cabinet for your guitar rig. Added richness is delivered from the EMINENCE GT12-8 speaker and from the natural wood enclosure which features the advantage of an enclosed back. Combo packages including the V112E, all tube preamps, and 100W pedal amplifiers are also available. Now in stock and shipping worldwide. Click here for more information.