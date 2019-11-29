Gibson Gives To Join Give A Note Foundation For a Special Giving Tuesday Event: “Generation Next Nashville”

Cassadee Pope To Perform At Special Event Featuring a Major Donation Announcement For Nashville K-12 Public Schools

In The Heart Of Music City USA

Tuesday, December 3

FLYTEVU

700 12th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37203

6pm



Gibson Gives is about making music matter, one guitar at a time.

Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has partnered with Give A Note Foundation to bring the power of music to K-12 public schools in the heart of Music City USA.

On Tuesday, December 3, Gibson Gives will join the Give A Note Foundation for their Generation Next Nashville Event. The evening will feature a special performance and talk from the GRAMMY nominated, winner of The Voice, artist Cassadee Pope, as well as a special appearance by local artist Devon Gilfillian–a Give A Note Music Education Innovator Award winner–some Nashville style fun, and a major donation presentation from Gibson Gives to a local Nashville school music program.

Come join a select group of community leaders in Nashville for a conversation about Give A Note Foundation leading the charge for innovation in K-12 public school music classrooms and how partnerships can strengthen and drive the next generation of music education opportunities.

Sips and bites will be provided.

Gibson Gives is the front end of the Gibson Foundation whose overall mission is to make music matter one guitar at a time. For more information on the Gibson Foundation, visit: www.gibsonfoundation.org.



GIVE A NOTE Foundation 501(c)(3) provides support to nurture, grow and strengthen music education opportunities – every student, every school, and every community. Founded in 2011 with an initial investment from our partner 21st Century Fox and the TV show GLEE, Give A Note increases access to quality music education for more students, especially those in urban and rural communities where funding is scarce. Our Music Education Innovator Award recognizes teachers who have developed creative, effective in-classroom programs and provides ongoing support to encourage lasting change within a school or district. Music Teacher Notes offers teachers an opportunity to apply for funds that will enable them to serve more students and significantly improve the music education experience in their classrooms. Thanks to our music and entertainment partners, the CMA Foundation, 21st Century Fox, Radio Disney and the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), Give A Note has awarded grants in excess of $1.2 Million in support of music education. #MusicEdMatters