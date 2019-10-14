Jam Pedals’ LucyDreamer Supreme

Like so many boutique gear companies, Jam Pedals has established a distinct sonic stamp. Its effects have an uncompromising retro personality known for warmth and quality.

One of their latest, the LucyDreamer Supreme, is a two-in-one OD; the left side engages a clean boost while the right serves up a range of crunchiosity.

The control complement includes a level knob labeled “B” (Boost circuit level) and a toggle switch that changes the boost between pre- and post-overdrive. Its internal trim can be used to change minimum boost level.

On the overdrive side are knobs for Level, Tone, Gain, and Mix (labeled L, T, G, and M, respectively). Mix allows the user to create subtle variations by tweaking the dirty-to-clean ratio. It’s like having multiple overdrive settings in a single pedal. An additional toggle clicks between high and low gain – an excellent touch.

From a smidgen of amp breakup to roaring overdrive, the LucyDreamer Supreme has a rugged old-school grittiness that plays very well with both single-coils and humbuckers. Played through a tweed combo, it really shines. It’ll also push a docile silverface to greatness, yielding hard-rock authority or blues-approved splendor. Stomp on the Boost switch and your dulcet dirt jumps in volume with just enough edge to cut through any cacophonous stage mix. The pedal takes a 9-volt adapter and has two expression-pedal inputs.

Need a little compression? You’ll find none here. The LucyDreamer Supreme has an unfettered, wide-open, earthy countenance. What you will get are rich harmonics, all-day sustain, and smile-inducing overtones.

This article originally appeared in VG July 2018 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.