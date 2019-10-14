MasterShield™ – Non Sandable Perimeter SafeGuard – Patent Pending

MasterShield is a revolution in woodworking technology. Simply mark your area off with MasterShield and sand away! MasterShield will protect and safeguard the covered area from all types of sanding grits so you can work freely without fear of damage to the surrounding areas. MasterShield is repositionable and reusable too! Never Fear The Grit Again!

GluBoost River Vale, NJ 07675 201.331.3730 GluBoost.com

