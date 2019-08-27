2019 Readers’ Choice Awards Call for Nominations

Name *
Please EXCLUDE past Hall of Fame Player inductees: Jimi Hendrix, Chet Atkins, B.B. King, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Chuck Berry, Jeff Beck, George Harrison, Django Reinhardt, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Les Paul, Duane Allman, Buddy Guy, Robert Johnson, Keith Richards, Billy Gibbons, Charlie Christian, Edward Van Halen, Wes Montgomery, Johnny Winter, James Burton, David Gilmour, Gary Moore, Carlos Santana, Joe Walsh, Terry Kath, Joe Bonamassa, Pete Townshend, Peter Green
Please EXCLUDE past VG Hall of Fame Instrument inductees: Gibson Les Paul Standard (’Burst), Fender Stratocaster, Fender Telecaster, Martin D-28, Gibson ES-335, Fender Precision Bass, Gibson Super 400, D’Angelico New Yorker, Vox AC-30 Amp, Gibson L-5, Fender Twin Amp, Fender Jazz Bass, Gretsch 6120, Gibson Flying V, Marshall JTM 45, Rickenbacker 360/12, Fender Bassman, Martin D-45, Gibson ES-150, Vox Wah, Gibson SJ-200, Fender Jazzmaster, Marshall Super Lead 100, Gibson Les Paul Custom, Gretsch White Falcon, PRS Custom, National Tri-Cone series, Mesa-Boogie Mark I, Gibson ES-5, Fender Jaguar, Vox AC15, Gibson J-45, Gibson Les Paul Model (Goldtop), Gibson SG Standard, Gibson Byrdland, Fender Deluxe Reverb, Gibson Les Paul Junior, Gibson Firebird, Fender Princeton Reverb, Fender Champ, Gibson Explorer, Gibson ES-175, Fender Super Reverb
Please EXCLUDE past VG Hall of Fame Innovator inductees: Leo Fender, Orville Gibson, Les Paul, Ted McCarty, C.F. Martin, Sr., Seth Lover, Jim Marshall, Adolf Rickenbacker, Paul Bigsby, Lloyd Loar, Hartley Peavey, John and Rudy Dopyera, John D’Angelico, Dick Denney, Floyd Rose, George Fullerton, Paul Reed Smith, Seymour Duncan, Mike Matthews, Ernie Ball, Randall Smith, George Beauchamp, Tom Scholz, Bill Collings, Roger Mayer
VG’s Album of the Year will honor a guitar-centric single, EP, or album that stands out for its performance and tones. Can be electric or acoustic.
Our only rule is it must have been released after July 1, 2018, and before Jun 30, 2019. Player of the Year: Rock Player of the Year: Blues Player of the Year: Country Player of the Year: Jazz
The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide