The EHX Super Pulsar

The new Electro-Harmonix Super Pulsar may not be the most tremolo for your buck, but then again, it’s tough to think of any unit anywhere at any time that gives you more – not just in sheer quantity of trembling trem, but in the control to shape the sounds just the way you want ’em.

The Super Pulsar is a cool combo of an analog signal with full digital control, bringing you – cliché time! – the best of both worlds. That cliché is worth rehashing here, though, because… well, just look at all those dials. You can go mono or stereo and opt for tremolo or panning, or combos of all the above. The box offers up to 12dB of boost, and you can sculpt the waveform modulation in four ways: sine, triangle, pulse, and rhythm, each with an array of variations.

Plus, you can save and recall your own rhythmic patterns and up to eight customized preset programs.

The Tap footswitch sets the modulation rate or rhythm tempo – just one of the many pluses of the Super Pulsar over EHX’s classic Pulsar trem.

The glory of analog comes through in the effect’s lush, warm tones. Craft tremolo sounds from subtle to extreme, watery to warble-y, “Crimson And Clover” to “Gimme Shelter” to the most wacked-out space effects ever created. Heck, you can even reverse the trem.

All those controls might feel a bit daunting, like being asked to pilot a rocket ship when you’re just keeping your band’s old Ford Econoline alive. Fear not. Presets provide a range of classic sounds, including a vintage Fender amp trem, Vox V809 Repeat Percussion, Magnatone-style sounds, and more.

Simply put, this is one of the most dynamic, wide-ranging tremolo effects ever.

