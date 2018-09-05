John Veleno, Noted Guitar Builder, Passes

John Veleno, a machinist who became noteworthy in the guitar community for his all-aluminum guitars, died September 5. He was 84.

As a teen and through his early 20s, Veleno played in Boston-area bands while teaching guitar for three music stores. After becoming a journeyman machinist, he moved to Florida in 1963 and went to work for Universal Machine Company, which made housings for components used in early manned spacecraft including the lunar excursion module.

Wanting a guitar with a strikingly different look, in 1966, Veleno conceived of one made using the same process as the boxes made by the Universal Machine, starting with a solid piece of aluminum. After refining the instrument, he began marketing the Veleno Original to local players, then in 1970 showed one to members of the James Gang before a local concert. Shortly after, he showed it to Jorge Santana (Carlos’ cousin), who suggested improvements including a different headstock shape. With input from his children, he devised the trademark “V” design with a ruby set in the middle, inspired by his wife’s birthstone.

Veleno’s first sale was to Marc Bolan, of T Rex, who bought two – one for himself, the other for Eric Clapton. Subsequent buyers included Johnny Winter, Todd Rundgren, Mark Farner, Dave Peverett, Ronnie Montrose, Ray Manet, Jeff Lynne, Gregg Allman, and contemporary celebrities like Sonny Bono and Dan Fergusson, guitarist for “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.”

Veleno built guitars in his spare time while working at Universal Machine, then beginning in early ’74, Security Plastics. In April of ’74, he suffered a brain aneurysm that very briefly left him paralyzed. While he recovered quickly, a second stroke that June limited his physical abilities, including his eye-hand coordination. Nonetheless, he continued to build and sell the Original for $600 each. All told, he made approximately 200 of them.

He later built a miniature version of the Original, called the Traveler, after B.B. King asked for one that could easily be carried on a plane or stowed on a bus. In ’77, he built two of a model designed by Rundgren, shaped like (and named for) an Ankh, the Egyptian symbol representing perpetual life. They were the last two guitars he would make.

After he stepped away from building, Veleno’s son, Chris, used leftover parts to make a dozen or so additional Original models and 10 more Travelers. In 2001, they offered a limited run of Ankhs and Originals.

Because Veleno guitars were made in such low quantities, are highly regarded for their sound and playability, enjoy a high degree of celebrity exposure, and have been displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as well as other institutions), they are now highly collectible. – Ward Meeker

(To read more, visit https://www.vintageguitar.com/1791/veleno-guitars)