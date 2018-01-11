Frequently Asked Questions

Subscription Services

What is my guitar worth?

How do I offer my recording for review?

How do I offer my product for review?

How do I place a classified ad? DEADLINE for submission is the 10th of each month. VG Classifieds are FREE for VG subscribers. Start a subscription for just $24.95 and submit your FREE listing! Non-subscribers must pay $50.00/listing. Submit a Classified at https://store.vintageguitar.com/classifieds-submission.html or contact Joan at JoanT@VintageGuitar.com or 1-800-844-1197.

How do I add my guitar show to the magazine and website? Simply submit your info to this form! If you have information regarding upcoming guitar shows or events, please write to Vintage Guitar, PO Box 7301, Bismarck, ND 58507, fax (701) 255-0250, or e-mail joant@vintageguitar.com. All submissions must be received by the 10th of each month, or they will appear in the next available issue. This listing is done as a service to our readers and we reserve final determination as to its contents.

Can I purchase back issues of the magazine? Shop online in the VG Store or call 1800-844-1197 to place an order with a person.

Vintage Guitar, Inc.

PO Box 7301

Bismarck, ND 58507

1-800-844-1197 (US and Canada)

Phone (701) 255-1197

vguitar@vintageguitar.com

