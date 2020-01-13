Walrus Audio Julia Analog Chorus/Vibrato V2

Oklahoma City, OK Monday, Jan 13, 2020)

It’s been almost three years since Walrus Audio shook up the pedal industry breathing new life into a nostalgic effect with the release of Julia Analog Chorus/Vibrato. The ability to center the delay time that the LFO modulates around with the Lag knob gives users a way to go from tight modulated settings to sea sick warbles with ease. The D-C-V Blend knob allows players the unique ability to blend their dry signal into watery chorus to warm vibrato at maximum. Now for 2020, building on customer feedback, Julia will be getting a welcome face lift. In and out jacks are now top mounted, bypass switching is now click-less and art has been re-imagined and updated by illustrator Adam Forster.

The Julia remains in its iconic purple texture enclosure with sea foam ink and will be one of the first enclosures to see the Walrus Audio logo stamped into the backplate. The die-cast enclosure’s exact size is 4.77” x 2.9” x 2.3”. Power requirements are 9VDC, center negative (100mA minimum).

Walrus Audio is offering The Julia for a retail price of $199 and is available now at walrusaudio.com and with our authorized dealers all over the world.