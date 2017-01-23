A 5E3 Mystery

Readers of Vintage Guitar occasionally stumble on unique, prototype, or otherwise fascinatingly non-standard amps, and it’s a pleasure to share when they’re made available to us.

In an upcoming issue, we’ll feature an Ampeg prototype, but this month, we’re looking at the “opposite” of a prototype – an amp made well after the model was deleted, yet with several indicative features from the superseded design, alongside a few quirky ad-libs. And, since we can’t say exactly what it is or how it came to be, we’d welcome any informed input. For that reason, we’ll call it a “Tweed Fender Mystery Amp,” and see what we have before us.

The amplifier is owned by Robert Stamps, of Pacerville, California, an old gold-mining town in the Sierra foothills north of Sacramento. From 1988 to 2000, he owned The Amp Shop, in Reseda. One day in the early ’90s, a guy walked in with this little tweed-wrapped enigma, hoping to sell it, and Stamps snatched it up. Evidence indicates it was created as a Deluxe housed in a Vibrolux cabinet. Simply a replacement job or a chassis swap, you say? One might assume, but consider:

› › The cabinet appears to be an original Fender creation, but has never been drilled for standard mounting. Instead, the chassis has aluminum “wings” to help it fit the cab’s control-panel cut-out, which has the dimensions of the longer Vibrolux panel.

› › The chassis carries a 1956 serial number, but all electrical components date from mid/late 1960 and early ’61, with a completion/test date of March ’61.

› › Everything about the construction exhibits standard Fender components and practices for the era, with the layout and wire routing that’s instantly familiar to anyone who appreciates a vintage Fender, and not a single solder connection has been altered.

One anomaly in the wiring is that ground connections in the preamp stages aren’t made to the usual brass plate mounted beneath the jacks, pots, and switches (simply because there isn’t one), but are run back to other points as used in the brownface Tolex amps of ’61 and after. Which, come to think of it, makes sense given the likely era of this amp’s creation.

Add it up, and it’s undeniably a Fender factory piece, but one set apart from standard production. What we’d like to know, therefore, is, why it was built this way, so far beyond the end of the 5E3 production run, and why with just a handful of atypical details in what is otherwise an entirely standard latter-day tweed Deluxe? It would also be great to find out for whom it was built. In this sense, it’s a true mystery amp, and none of the Fender authorities with whom we have inquired are quite sure of the answers.

An educated guess would be it was built for a Fender worker allowed to gather leftover components from out-of-production amps. That’s pure speculation, of course, but it would make sense of finding a 1956 chassis with ’61 components stuffed into a mismatched cabinet that had never been drilled for its correct chassis. Find what you can, make the best fit of it, put it all together, and it’s yours! Note, too, the masking tape inside indicates a soldering job by Lily, who was a noted Fender assembler of the day. So, it really does appear to have been put together in the Fullerton factory and not by some scavenging employee who smuggled components out, like Johnny Cash’s fabled Cadillac. But again, who can say? Someone, hopefully – and please let us know if you have any clues, sources, or more likely speculations to propose.

“When I purchased the amp, I was told it was made at the Fender factory in the early ’60s, using a leftover tweed chassis, cabinet, and the Fender parts of the day,” Stamps said. “I’m quite sure it was made at Fender in ’61, but I can’t prove it. However, the chassis and cabinet have factory inspection marks, factory wire routing, and so forth. Also, the transformers, caps, resistors, date codes, etc. are what you’d find in a ’61 Deluxe. Viewed next to any other 5E3 chassis, it looks exactly the same.”

And not just exactly the same, but superbly clean and original, too. From the bright-yellow Astron signal capacitors to the shiny brown Minimite filter caps, to the crisp, chocolatey carbon-comp resistors, it’s all astoundingly pristine. The cab is, of course, more compact than that of a standard late-’50s Deluxe, so the 12″ speaker is a bit of a squeeze in there, where the Vibrolux’s 10″ Jensen would have been (the speaker Stamps received with it, a ’62 Oxford 12M6, wouldn’t have been original to the amp).

When fired up, Stamps reports, the amp “has the typical big bottom-end that old Deluxes are known for, but the treble side of things seems to extend to a higher frequency than other 5E3 amps I’ve played. It sounds best when it’s clean or just at the edge of breaking up. When cranked to full distortion, it’s kind of raw and ratty-sounding. The amp has a nice dynamic touch response with the extra little bit of presence; notes seem to leap off the strings. And it seems to like single-coil pickups better with humbuckers.”

In other words, another great tweed Deluxe!

If you have any insight on how this one came about, don’t hesitate to send a note to vguitar@vintageguitar.com.

This article originally appeared in VG April 2016 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

