Rocky Athas

Hailing from the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff, home of T-Bone Walker and the Vaughan brothers, Athas falls closest to Stevie Ray’s maximalist attitude. However, the title track on his new album aims farther south, namely Houston and sharp-dressed Billy Gibbons territory, in terms of groove and fat tone.

After a stint playing and writing with Jim Dandy and Black Oak Arkansas, and performances with Glenn Hughes, Athas toured with John Mayall for eight years. “Long Grey Mare” pays tribute to Peter Green’s early Fleetwood Mac days, with Mayall’s harmonica solo paying respect to both Athas and Green’s respective tenures in the Bluesbreakers. Other covers include “Palace of the King,” a nod to fellow Texan Freddie King, and Dylan’s “Watching The River Flow,” featuring blues-shuffle rhythm guitar over a marching-band drum beat.

Elsewhere, Athas’ songwriting is showcased, with “Dark Days” perhaps the most impressive vehicle for his no-holds-barred blues-rock playing. “Sad Affairs” offers a nice bridge between old-school/’50s feel and Clapton-tinged tone. More tributes include the wah-heavy “Walk In My Shadow” for Free and Don Nix’s “Black Cat Moan” for Jeff Beck. Throughout, drummer Walter Watson’s lead vocals soar.