Since his 1991 debut, Planet of Love, Jim Lauderdale has produced a body of award-winning work few modern country or Americana acts can match. His albums reflect a level of consistency in creating material that reflects an engaging blend of excellence, substance, and integrity. As usual, his 36th album is music he wrote or co-wrote, backed by his band and selected guests.

The ballad “Mrs. Green” examines a complex romantic situation, enhanced by Steve Hinson’s pedal steel. Guitarist Craig Smith weaves acoustic and electric textures and adds an eloquent solo that complements Lauderdale’s somber vocal on “You’ll be Gone by Then.” Smith’s acoustic picking also brilliantly frames the mysterious story-song “The Lightning Tree,” co-written by Lauderdale and the late, iconoclastic Nashville songwriter Cowboy Jack Clement. Folksy philosophizing marks “What’s Important After All,” with Chris Scruggs playing electric.

Smith and Scruggs fire off hot licks as Lauderdale rocks out on “You’ve Got a Shine.” On “Sweethearts Remember,” he dives into Western swing, enhanced by Smith’s fluid, jazzy electric lines. Smith twangs his way through the explosive country-rockabilly stomper “Don’t You Treat ’em that Way,” adding an ensemble passage with Smith’s steel. As always, quality songs, vocals and flawless musicianship reaffirm Lauderdale’s continuing tradition of Americana excellence.

