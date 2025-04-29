Minneapolis folk-blues pioneer “Spider” John Koerner, one-third of the celebrated ’60s blues-folk trio Koerner, Ray and Glover, died May 18. He was 86 and battled cancer.

A native of Rochester, New York, Koerner arrived at the University of Minnesota in 1956 to study engineering, when folk music caught his attention. He became part of the local acoustic scene and performed briefly with a young Bob Dylan, who warmly recalled Koerner in his memoir “Chronicles.”

Onstage, Koerner and his partners, singer/guitarist Dave “Snaker” Ray and harmonica virtuoso Tony Glover, performed as a group, solo, and in duos. Koerner’s aggressive fingerpicking and boisterous vocals complemented Ray’s smoldering blues style and Glover’s harp.

In 1963, Elektra Records re-released their regionally-recorded LP Blues, Rags and Hollers nationally. Two more KRG albums, Ray and Koerner solo albums, and Newport Folk Festival appearances followed. Their fans included David Bowie, the Beatles (particularly John Lennon), the Doors, and Bonnie Raitt, who considered Koerner a friend and mentor.

An inveterate tinkerer, Koerner, inspired by bluesman Big Joe Williams, added a high-G string to his Gibson Army-Navy Special. He also played a ’40s Gretsch Synchromatic 75 that had been converted to a 12-string and a similarly modified Epiphone.

Koerner briefly teamed with Minneapolis pianist Willie Murphy before leaving music in 1972. He lived four years in Europe before returning to Minneapolis. Occasional ’90s KRG reunions took place before Ray’s death in 2002, leading to an ’05 documentary. Koerner also performed solo and with Glover before his death in 2019.

His later solo albums included Raised by Humans (1992) and 2013’s What’s Left of Spider John, mixing traditional and original material. As his health failed, he gave his Gretsch to Minnesota protégé Charlie Parr. Koerner’s 12-string Epiphone is enshrined at Palmer’s, the Minneapolis bar where he frequently performed.

