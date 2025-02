“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Peter Kohman

Season 02 Episode 7

In Episode 7 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, host Ram Tuli is joined by Peter Kohman of Retrofret Guitars. They discuss the history of electric guitars. Most people view the history of electric guitars by looking backward from 1969. Ram and Peter look at it from 1928 onward. A lot happened before Leo Fender built the Broadcaster.



Links: Retrofret

