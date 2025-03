Bluesy Touch on “Pain”

Hamish Anderson sat with his ’52-reissue Fender Tele to play a laid-back take on “Pain,” one of the outstanding tracks from his new album, “Electric,” which is loaded with memorable tunes influenced by ’70s rock and sould. The grit from his Fender Acoustisonic amp is courtesy of a T-Rex Mudhoney pedal. Catch our review of the album in the February issue. Read Now!