THE REVEREND SENSEI H90 JOINS THE SENSEI SERIES

[Toledo, OH January 23, 2025] – Reverend Guitars is proud to bring its popular Humbucker/P90 pickup setup to the Sensei guitar series. This versatile combination lets players easily switch between powerful and smooth tones or blend the pickups for a unique crunchy and twangy sound. Now available through any Reverend Authorized Dealer, the Reverend Sensei H90 is a must-have for any serious guitar collection.

About Reverend Guitars:

Founded in 1997, Reverend Guitars has been at the forefront of creating instruments that are beyond the ordinary. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and the artistry of music, Reverend Guitars continues to inspire musicians worldwide. Each instrument is a testament to the brand’s dedication to the craft, inviting players to explore new realms of sonic possibilities. Well played, indeed.