ERNIE BALL MUSIC MAN INTRODUCES THE STINGRAY II & STINGRAY II DELUXE,

ANAHEIM, CA (JANUARY 23, 2025) –– Today, Ernie Ball Music Man is proud to introduce the all-new StingRay II Guitar. Developed in collaboration with funk virtuoso Cory Wong (Vulfpeck, The Fearless Flyers, Cory Wong Band), the StingRay II and StingRay II Deluxe are visually inspired by the iconic StingRay Bass. Featuring this ergonomic body design, ultra-clean Cory Wong HT humbucking pickups, gold hardware, and a custom neck plate, the StingRay II guitar provides unmatched clarity, articulation, and balance for Cory’s demanding playing style.

In addition, Ernie Ball Music Man is announcing updates to multiple instrument collections, including the StingRay Special Bass, Steve Lukather Luke 4 Signature Guitar, Dustin Kensrue Artist Series StingRay, Rabea Massaad Artist Series Sabre, and the John Petrucci JP15 Signature models.

The Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay II and StingRay II Deluxe were designed in collaboration with Cory Wong to deliver unmatched clarity, versatility, and precision for every performance. Both models feature a roasted figured maple neck, 22 stainless steel frets, ultra-clean Cory Wong HT humbuckers, and an ergonomic body design for smooth playability and effortless fret access. The Deluxe model adds a roasted maple fretboard, parchment binding, and a matching headstock for a refined touch. Inspired by the iconic StingRay Bass, both guitars showcase sleek styling with a redesigned larger headstock, a custom Cory Wong neck plate, and gold hardware for a sophisticated finish. StingRay II Features ● Ultra-clean Cory Wong HT humbucking bridge & neck pickups ● Ergonomic body design inspired by the StingRay Bass ● Select alder body with roasted figured maple neck ● Gold hardware with Cory Wong neck plate ● 2 finish options including Charcoal Blue & Cashmere ● Mono Case StingRay II Deluxe Features ● Ultra-clean Cory Wong HT humbucking bridge & neck pickups ● Ergonomic body design inspired by the StingRay Bass ● Select alder body with roasted figured maple neck ● Gold hardware with Cory Wong neck plate ● Parchment binding and matching headstock ● 2 finish options including Pine Green & Polaris White ● Mono Case Both StingRay II finishes along with the StingRay II Deluxe in Pine Green are available at authorized Ernie Ball Music Man dealers. The StingRay II Deluxe in Polaris White is limited to 30 pieces and available exclusively from The Vault