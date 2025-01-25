MEET THE REVEREND PETE ANDERSON EASTSIDER E

[Toledo, OH January 23, 2025] – Reverend Guitars announces the Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider E. The single-pickup version of the popular Eastsider is a streamlined tone machine. With the versatile Telbucker pickup at the bridge, players can choose between three distinct tones using the unique 3-way Voice Selector circuit:

bright percussive twang

full hot humbucker

fat round warmth

The Eastsider E is the fifth model in the Eastsider series, developed in collaboration with acclaimed guitarist and producer Pete Anderson. The other models include the Eastsider T, Eastsider S, Eastsider Baritone, and the set-neck Eastsider Custom.

You can now find the Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsquire at any Reverend Authorized Dealer.

